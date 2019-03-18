Two Winnipeg councillors say it’s time for the city to go into more debt to find some money for roads in the budget.

Due to a $40-million hole in the city’s 2019 proposed budget, almost no residential streets are getting fixed this year. The city blames the shortfall on the province.

READ MORE: Roads budget slashed in 2019 City of Winnipeg budget

Councillors Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer have tabled a motion for council this week to add $10 million for local road reconstruction for 2019. To pay for it the councillors say the city could debt finance it over 30 years.

The mayor’s executive policy committee votes on the budget Tuesday, with the final vote at council scheduled the next day.

Changes can be made prior to both votes.

The province has said it’s lived up to its past road funding commitments for Winnipeg