Some Winnipeg city councillors want to make sure findings from an investigation into property inspectors are made public.

As CTV News reported last week, a private investigator alleges a number of city workers may be doing personal activities during work hours.

The allegations prompted the city to launch a probe of its own.

The Assiniboia Community Committee is asking the mayor’s executive policy committee and the CAO to make sure city council gets a “full and detailed” report on the employee conduct investigation within 30 days of the probe ending.

The city said it depends on the findings and it’s unclear how much information will be released as it doesn’t typically comment on human resource matters.

EPC is set to vote on the lower committee motion next week.