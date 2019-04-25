Two city councillors want savings from the Waverley Underpass spent in Winnipeg.

Ottawa and the province are set to get back $18.6 million dollars each because the project is around $58 million under budget.

Councillors Scott Gillingham and Markus Chambers are requesting the two levels of government "re-invest" the surplus funds on other city projects.

The councillors tabled a motion at city council which passed.

The city has said its share of the savings means it will take on less debt.