Councillors want Waverley Underpass refund spent in Winnipeg
City officials recently announced the project is close to $35 million under budget. (Source: WaverleyUNP/Twitter)
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 11:31AM CST
Two city councillors want savings from the Waverley Underpass spent in Winnipeg.
Ottawa and the province are set to get back $18.6 million dollars each because the project is around $58 million under budget.
Councillors Scott Gillingham and Markus Chambers are requesting the two levels of government "re-invest" the surplus funds on other city projects.
The councillors tabled a motion at city council which passed.
The city has said its share of the savings means it will take on less debt.