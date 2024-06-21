Court case of man charged in homicides of Carman family adjourned to July

The court case of a Manitoba man accused of killed five family members, including his own children, has been adjourned for another month.

Ryan Manoakeesick’s case was heard in a Winnipeg courtroom on Friday, with the Crown asking for an adjournment to July 9 in Morden.

Manoakeesick is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his partner Amanda Clearwater, the couple’s children Bethany, 6, Jayven, 4, and two-month-old Isabella, and Clearwater’s 17-year-old niece Myah-Lee Gratton on Feb. 11, 2024.

Police discovered their bodies at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, Man.

The charges against Manoakeesick have not been proven in court. A mental health assessment determined he is fit to stand trial.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk and The Canadian Press