Peter Townsend was handed three traffic tickets when a police officer pulled him over.

The grand total in fines for the 19-year-old is hefty.

"It's $1,800. That's three of my paychecks, two of my paychecks maybe," said Townsend.

After five hours in traffic court on March 19, Townsend took a plea deal that saw two tickets tossed and the fine reduced to $600.

Then the unexpected happened.

Townsend got a letter in the mail from the court this week, saying information about his plea deal was lost because of a computer shutdown. It directed him to scan, email or fax his copies to the court.

"For this information to be properly documented on our system we are requesting that you send us a copy of your fine and due date document," said the letter.

But Townsend says he misplaced his copies, and is now worried he'll have to pay the full amount with no record of the matter being resolved.

"It's not my fault, I don't work in their IT department, I'm not the one sitting there making sure the systems are always running," said Townsend.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice says in late March the computer servers were unexpectedly offline. Information was being put in manually. But when the problem was fixed, it was determined information for 13 tickets was not uploaded.

"Staff decided to send letters to the affected people to request a copy of their disposition so that we could ensure our systems accurately reflected what was ordered by the court," said the spokesperson.

But Todd Dube of Wise Up Winnipeg believes some of the people who received the letter may not want to cooperate.

"You’ve got kickback from people who are angry losing paychecks to what they consider unfair enforcement," said Dube.

Len Eastoe from Traffic Ticket Experts helps people fight tickets in court. He says if you can prove you've paid your fine or received a plea deal, follow the letter's instructions.

"So you want to provide that, I would think, it's in your best interests honestly," he said.

Peter Townsend says even if he can find his information, he's not sure he wants to devote more energy to this issue.

"I’ve already spent so much time dealing with this, I had to take time off from my day to go deal with it," said Townsend.

Of the 13 ticket holders, Manitoba Justice says it's waiting to hear back from six individuals.