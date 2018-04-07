

CTV Winnipeg





A court decision is expected next month in the attempted murder trial for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Amsel, 51, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015.

The trial has previously heard the package which seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis contained a digital voice recorder with explosives inside and that a note in the package instructed Mitousis to press play on the recorder. Mitousis lost her right hand in the explosion.

The trial is also dealing with charges from a 2013 explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in which no one was hurt.

The crown argued Amsel held a grudge against his ex and two lawyers and intended to kill them with explosives

In the closing arguments in December, the defense said the crown hadn't proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and asked Amsel be acquitted on all charges.

The decision is expected on May 17th.