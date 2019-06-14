

A court hearing is scheduled Friday for a Selkirk RCMP officer facing charges of assault with a weapon after he allegedly hit a man with a pylon during an arrest.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in a release in April that Const. Paul Lacoursiere of the Selkirk traffic services unit was charged on April 23 after an investigation.

The IIU said it investigated an claim of an officer striking a man with a pylon while he was in custody.

The man wasn’t hurt.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler decided it was in the public interest to investigate the claim.

Tessler said in April there were reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred and authorized the charge to be laid.

More to come.