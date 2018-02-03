Cousins Hari Moussa and Laila Mishko can’t remember the last time they saw each other.

The two lived in the same village in Northern Iraq until ISIS attacked in August 2014.

Mishko and her family ran.

Moussa and her family were captured, and loaded onto separate busses.

“We were captured in the morning. By late in the afternoon men were separated from the women and girls and they took us to another location where other ISIS fighters were waiting for us,” Moussa said.

Moussa remembers being bussed to an area near a building and hearing a helicopter above.

That’s when she said ISIS fighters left the busses and went inside to hide.

A man from their community who could drive, stole an ISIS vehicle and drove her and others to Mount Sinjar, where other Yazidis were hiding.

Then pregnant, she walked for 30 kilometres through the mountains with her toddler.

She hasn’t seen her husband since that day.

“ISIS members were telling us that we had to convert to Islam and then they would release us but that’s not what happened,” Moussa said.

She told CTV News that her sister was held captive by ISIS for three years.

“I know of many women that were held captive with me the day that I was captured and that my family was captured, and those women and girls are still missing to date. And so they did not just convert them to Islam and release them. They took them and they’re doing horrible things to these girls and women,” Moussa said.

While Moussa was on the run, Laila Mishko and her family were also scrambling to get out.

Mishko’s husband Baker walks slowly with crutches, so Mishko begged someone to drive him out.

“It’s the hardest thing anyone could imagine. Not only having to separate from your villagers but from family members,” Mishko said.

Mishko and her husband were reunited, but they were trapped—along with thousands of other Yazidis—on Mount Sinjar.

They hid for seven days without food or water, and survived eating sand and leaves.

“Hundreds of children and elderly people died of starvation and dehydration. Many people committed suicide. Many people got killed on the run,” Mishko said.

Amid the chaotic evacuation, the United States dropped humanitarian relief on Mount Sinjar to help those stranded.

Mishko credits her family surviving to Syrian Kurdish fighters and aid drops.

They jumped from refugee camp to refugee camp and eventually the Mishkos’ call for help was answered by Operation Ezra: a Winnipeg-based volunteer organization aiming to bring Yazidis to Winnipeg.

Mishko arrived in Winnipeg in December of 2016.

Her family is adapting well and is part of a growing Yazidi community whose population has now reached approximately 450 people.

In the fall of 2017, coincidence brought the two cousins back together.

“I did not know. That Laila was here. That anybody we knew was going to be here,” Moussa said.

Moussa and her sister, along with their children, were brought to Winnipeg as part of Canada’s effort to rescue victims of ISIS.

"We are beyond excited. And I could not believe when I heard that my cousins arrived here,” Mishko said.

Moussa is still without her husband, and now caring for their two children.

Moussa told CTV News that while she’s depressed and finding it difficult to adjust to a new life, having her cousin here inspires hope.

“And it’s good to know that you have family members who welcome me and who are telling me that it’s okay, it’s a matter of time, you’ll get used to this and the dust will settle and everything will be okay,” Moussa said.

“When they came here there were others from the same village but there’s nothing like having family here especially everything that they’ve gone through,” Mishko said.

“To have family members here is quite remarkable and quite surprising because we’re here to support them in every way we can.”

Moussa’s hope is the Canadian government will accept her brother-in-law’s refugee application to come to Canada.

She believes having another family member in Winnipeg to help her raise her children could give her two sons a chance at a better future.