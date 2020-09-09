WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is confirming a COVID-19 case at a Winnipeg school.

In a bulletin sent late Wednesday, the province said a confirmed case attended Churchill High School on Tuesday and used Winnipeg transit.

The student was in Grade 7, Room 20 at the school, and was a case identified in the province's earlier news bulletin on Wednesday. The student attended the school for a limited time while asymptomatic. The province said the student wore a mask on the bus and in the school the entire time. The risk is currently being assessed as low, due to physical distancing being maintained at the school, and the mask being worn.

The province said the school is not being elevated under Manitoba's Pandemic Response System, due to the lack of close contacts and low risk.

"The school and cohort are being notified, and cleaning protocols have commenced out of an abundance of caution," the province said in a statement.

The province said the student attended the school between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and rode on Winnipeg Transit Route 16, boarding at the stop at Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street at 7:51 a.m. The bus went directly to Churchill High School.

The province said there are no close contacts connected to the case, and Public Health has not advised anyone to self-isolate. Others at the sites do not need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

"The Public Health investigation indicates that transmission was not acquired at school," the province said in a statement.

There were 16 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba on Wednesday, including 14 in Winnipeg.

It is the first reported positive case in a Manitoba school since students returned to the classroom on Tuesday.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg School Division for comment and will update this story.