COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin

Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.

With some provinces seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the province has been seeing an upward trend in transmission.

However, he said, the numbers are nowhere near what is typically seen in peak season.

“COVID has just not declared itself as a true seasonal virus yet,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We’ve continued to see it all year round, albeit at much lower levels during the spring and summer.”

Roussin said there are several different strains circulating in the province, noting that symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and flu-like illness.

He reminds Manitobans that if you’re feeling sick or symptomatic, it’s best to stay at home.

“That’s the most likely time we’re going to transmit these viruses is when we’re showing symptoms,” he said.

“So if we can stay home when we’re ill, we’re reducing the risk of transmission.”

Roussin added that this fall the province plans to have a robust vaccination campaign against COVID and influenza. He said, for the most part, fall will be the best time to get vaccinated as there will be a new formulation.

“We’re encouraging Manitobans to start thinking about when those are available, getting both of those shots when you’re eligible,” he said.

Roussin said at this point Manitoba is not seeing an increase in severe outcomes and hospital admissions, but it’s something the province needs to be aware of.

