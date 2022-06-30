COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, 18 deaths reported
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba has dropped, though the province identified 18 more COVID-19 deaths.
According to the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report for June 19 to 25, the total number of COVID-19 deaths increased to 2,043 – a jump of 18 deaths compared to the previous week. No details have been released about these deaths.
During the week, the province said there were 46 hospital admissions, including five to the ICU.
Along with this, the province said 157 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported during the week. This is a drop compared to the 203 cases reported in the week prior. However the province said fewer people are getting tests for COVID-19 on average.
According to the report, the average daily testing also decreased to 252 lab tests per day – down from 340 tests per day in the previous week.
Health officials have also said the total number of COVID-19 cases is likely higher, as the reported cases do not include results from rapid tests taken at home.
One COVID-19 outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility, but the province did not provide which facility.
According to the report, as of June 26, 83.1 per cent of Manitobans 5-years-old and up have been fully vaccinated.
