WINNIPEG -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has dropped, after one probable case of the virus related to a cluster of cases at a Manitoba workplace, was ruled as negative.

While there was no news conference on Thursday, the Province of Manitoba announced in a news release there are no new cases of the virus. With one case being ruled as negative, the total number of cases in the province has dropped to 289.

Currently, four people are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. There are 30 active cases and 252 people have recovered.

The province said the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Health officials said in the release that the case that has been ruled negative was related to the workplace cluster in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. CTV News has previously reported that a cluster of cases broke out at Paul's Hauling trucking terminal in Brandon, Man.

Health officials say the number of cases in the cluster is reduced to 10.

"Manitobans experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms no longer require a referral from Health Links-Info Santé or their family physician before heading to a community site for COVID-19 testing," the release said. "Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to be tested."

Manitobans are also reminded to stay in or close to their home communities and to stay home as much as possible.

"With the long weekend approaching, Manitobans are reminded that travel is not permitted from southern Manitoba to areas, including campgrounds, north of the 53rd parallel, which is essentially anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg."

More information about these travel restrictions can be found online.