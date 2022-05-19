COVID-19 cases dropping in Manitoba: provincial report

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba is decreasing, according to the latest data from the province.

Looking at the week of May 8 to 14, the province said there were 728 cases of COVID, which was a drop from the 902 reported the previous week.

The positivity rate also dropped from 18.5 per cent to 17.6 per cent. The province said on average 766 people were tested for COVID per day, which was down from the 832 people the previous week.

There were 149 hospital admissions, including 16 to the ICU and there were 16 deaths.

There have been 1,913 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 2020.

The province also reported four COVID outbreaks, all of which were at long-term care facilities.

On the vaccine front, 83 per cent of eligible residents have been partially vaccinated, while 79.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.