WINNIPEG -- The number of cases of COVID-19 in the world crossed the three million mark on Monday.

Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking COVID-19 cases around the world, is reporting 3,002,303 cases as of noon central time.

The United States of America has the most cases in the world. According to the university’s tracker, there are 972,929 cases as of noon.

Spain and Italy are second and third in confirmed cases. Spain is reporting 229,422 cases, while Italy is reporting 199,414.

Canada’s cases currently total 48,221 as of noon, with the majority of cases in Quebec (24,982) and Ontario (14,856).

Of Canada’s cases, 27,427 are considered active, while 18,093 are recovered. A total of 2,701 Canadians have died from COVID-19.

Manitoba is set to provide an update on its case number at 1 p.m. Central time.

As of Sunday, 271 total cases have been announced since March 12, while six people have died from the virus.

COVID-19 cases reached the two million mark on April 13.

This is a developing story, more to come.