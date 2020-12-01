WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases among eight staff members at a Winnipeg clinic.

The WRHA confirmed Tuesday afternoon there is an outbreak at Access River East, located at 975 Henderson Highway. A spokesperson for the organization said the eight cases were identified in recent days.

“These positive cases are currently under investigation for contact tracing purposes but we can confirm that these staff were not experiencing symptoms during their last shift worked at the Access Centre,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, there have not been any positive staff cases identified in the primary care clinic at the centre at this time.”

The WRHA said people who require primary care and have a scheduled appointment at the centre should continue to keep their appointment. They added terminal cleans have taken place at the centre, and staff who remain on-site are now wearing procedural masks supplied by the facility, rather than cloth masks.

The WRHA added they are also taking additional steps to help staff who can be accommodated to work from home temporarily.