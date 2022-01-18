COVID-19 hospital numbers increase by 19 in Manitoba on Tuesday

More Manitobans have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 according to the latest numbers released by the province.

On the COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday, the province said 620 people have been hospitalized, which is up from 601 on Monday. Of those patients, 588 have active cases of COVID-19.

There are 48 ICU patients, up one from Monday; Forty-six of those patients are infectious.

The hospital numbers by region include:

413 people in Winnipeg with 27 ICU cases;

68 people in Prairie Mountain Health Region, five in ICU;

55 people in the Southern Health Region, nine in ICU;

47 people in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, six in ICU; and

37 people in the Northern Health Region with one person in the ICU.

Manitoba also recorded three new deaths, pushing the total to 1,466 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also added another 847 new cases Tuesday, which brings the active case count past the 40,000 mark with 40,805. The case counts released only include PCR test results, which are limited in the province, and do not include results from rapid tests.

The five-day test positivity rate currently sits at 34.2 per cent.

Looking at vaccines, 85.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, while 78.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses. Meanwhile, 35.8 per cent have received their booster shot.

Over 2.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout Manitoba.

Winnipeg continues to lead the way with a vaccine uptake of 85.6 per cent, followed by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region at 78.1 per cent.