COVID-19 hospitalizations continue drop in Manitoba; 12 new deaths reported Wednesday

For the fifth consecutive reporting day, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Manitoba have dropped.

According to Manitoba’s provincial COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday 680 people are in hospital related to COVID-19. Of that number, 513 have active cases. When it comes to ICU patients with COVID-19, there are currently 43 Manitobans receiving treatment, including 31 with active cases.

Since hitting a peak of 744 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Feb. 2, the number of hospitalizations has steadily dropped.

Manitoba also reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of the deaths, 11 were in Winnipeg, and one was in the Southern Health region.

Manitoba reported 472 new cases on Wednesday, but have previously cautioned that the numbers do not include rapid tests and the actual case count is likely higher.

The five-day test positivity rate is 24.8 per cent.