COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 414, six deaths reported since Friday in Manitoba

The total number of Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped since Friday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the province has 414 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is a drop of three compared to the last update on Friday. Of the total hospitalizations, 182 people have active cases.

The province said 20 people are in ICU with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 14 people with active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths increased by six to 1,716 as of Monday. The province has not released details regarding these deaths.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 15.6 per cent, as the province reported 111 new cases. Public health has continued to remind Manitobans the number of reported cases is an undercount as the positive results of rapid tests taken at home are not included in the total.

As of Monday, the province has reported a total of 133,096 cases in the pandemic, including 5,485 active cases and 125,895 reported recoveries.

Of the Manitobans eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, 86.3 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 82.4 per cent have received two doses and 44.3 per cent have received three doses.