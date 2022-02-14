COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 633 in Manitoba, 19 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Manitoba over the weekend.
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 633 as of Monday – down 23 hospitalizations since Friday when the total was 656.
Of those in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, 415 have active cases.
Public Health said according to provincial data, there was a 12.2 per cent decrease in new COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Feb. 10, from the previous week. It said new ICU admissions also decreased by 11.8 per cent from the previous week.
As of Monday, there were 40 patients in ICU with COVID-19 – a dropping by one since Friday. Of those patients, 26 have active cases.
COVID-19 vaccinations made small gains over the weekend. As of Monday, 86.0 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose – no change since the last update on Friday. However, 81.1 per cent received two doses as of Monday (compared to 80.8 per cent on Friday) and 42.7 per cent have received three doses (compared to 42.3 per cent on Friday).
The province said 58.4 per cent of children between the ages of five to 11 have received a first dose of the vaccine.
The province also reported two deaths on Monday – a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s, both from Winnipeg.
There were also 10 deaths reported on Saturday and seven deaths reported on Sunday, though one death reported Sunday was removed from the total after it was determined not to be related to COVID-19.
A full list of the deaths reported on the weekend can be found at the end of this article.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba is now 1,637.
There were 188 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, though health officials continue to point out that results from rapid tests taken at home are not included in the daily count, meaning the actual number of daily cases is likely higher.
The total number of reported cases in Manitoba so far in the pandemic is 127,010, including 14,938 active cases and 110,435 reported recoveries.
The five-day test positivity rate is 22.3 per cent in Manitoba.
The deaths reported over the weekend include:
- a man in his 80s from Southern Health-Santé Sud reported on Saturday;
- a man in his 50s, two men in their 70s, and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region reported on Saturday;
- a man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region reported on Saturday, linked to the outbreak at Meadowood Manor personal care home;
- a man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region reported on Saturday, linked to the outbreak at St. Paul’s home;
- a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 80 from the Northern health region reported on Saturday;
- a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region reported on Saturday;
- a man and woman in their 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region and a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region reported on Sunday;
- a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region reported on Sunday, linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre;
- a woman in her 80s from Interlake-Eastern health region reported on Sunday, linked to the outbreak at Tudor House;
- a man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region reported on Sunday, linked to the outbreak at Rosewood Lodge; and
- a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region reported on Sunday, linked to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital, 4 North.
