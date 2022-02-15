COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units in Manitoba has continued to drop.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, total hospitalizations dipped to 614 as of Tuesday – a drop of 19 since Monday. Of those in hospital with COVID-19, 411 people have active cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU also dropped on Tuesday, hitting a total of 38 – down from 40 on Monday. Of those patients in the ICU, 25 have active cases.

No new deaths were added to the total, which remains at 1,637 as of Tuesday.

The province reported 389 new cases, but this number is an undercount as it does not include positive test results from rapid tests taken at home. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is 127,394, which includes 15,327 active cases and 110,430 reported recoveries.

The province completed 1,451 laboratory tests on Monday, with the five-day test positivity rate dipping slightly to 22 per cent.