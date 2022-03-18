COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba down, ICU cases and deaths increase on Friday

Though the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to drop in Manitoba, the province saw a small increase in the number of patients in ICU with the virus.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard which was updated Friday, 382 people with COVID-19 are in hospital – a drop of 13 patients since Thursday. Of the hospitalizations, 164 people have active cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU increased by two on Friday, for a total of 19 patients, including 13 people with active cases.

Along with the hospitalizations, the total number of COVID-19 deaths increased by three on Friday, bringing the total to 1,726. No details were released about the most recent deaths.

The province said 189 cases were reported as of Friday – though the actual number of new cases is likely higher as the province does not include any positive test results from rapid tests taken at home in its reporting.

Friday's cases bring the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba so far in the pandemic to 133,928. This includes 4,403 active cases and 127,799 reported recoveries.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 14 per cent.

As of Friday, the province reported 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.5 per cent have received two doses and 44.4 per cent have received three doses.