WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's COVID-19 media bulletin will be delayed this afternoon, though the leads of the province's vaccine task force will be giving an update at 12:30 p.m.

The province said in a tweet that the COVID-19 bulletin, along with the online data and vaccine data will be delayed today due to technical issues. It will be available as soon as possible, the tweet reads.

Manitoba health officials Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha will be providing an update on the province's vaccine campaign at 12:30 p.m. CTV News will live-stream this event.

This comes as the province announced it expects to have second doses to all residents by the end of July.

This is a developing story. More to come.