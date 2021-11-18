COVID-19 outbreak at Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation prompts state of emergency extension

SANDY BAY FIRST NATION -

A Manitoba First Nation has extended a state of emergency, including a curfew and a stay-at-home order, to deal with a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, located on the western shore of Lake Manitoba, has reported 80 COVID-19 cases since October 5, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The community says there are 54 active cases, with six people in hospital and two people in critical condition in intensive care. One person has died since the outbreak started.

The community has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks.

Under the state of emergency, all offices are closed for deep cleaning, and community members are being told to stay at home for two weeks until the numbers start going down. The band office, crane building, gaming room, and Isaac Beaulieu Memorial School are all closed.

The community has also implemented a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all businesses and residents. In a statement, the community said it will post security outside of homes that residents are not following isolation orders.

