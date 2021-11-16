COVID-19 outbreak at Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone continues to grow

WINNIPEG -

A COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home in Gladstone continues to grow, as the province linked five more cases to the outbreak on Tuesday.

According to provincial data, the COVID-19 outbreak at the Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone grew to 66 cases, including 30 staff and 36 residents.

Of those cases, 18 people have recovered and no deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

The province declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, moving the site to the red or critical level of the pandemic response system.

CTV News has reached out to the Southern Health-Santé Sud region for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.