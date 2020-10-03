Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Winnipeg care home
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 1:19PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Along with 38 new cases of COVID-19, the province also announced another outbreak of the virus in a Winnipeg care home on Saturday.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert personal care home.
The site is moving to critical (red) on the province's Pandemic Response System.
The announcement comes after back-to-back days of deaths at Parkview Place personal care home.
Seven senior facilities in the Winnipeg area are currently listed as critical.