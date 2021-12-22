COVID-19 outbreak declared at long-term care home in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Winnipeg on Monday.

On Tuesday, Revera, the company that owns the care home, released a statement saying the outbreak was declared at Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home after eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Revera noted that this news comes after the care home was placed in a suspect outbreak last week due to one staff member testing positive.

The eight staff members with COVID-19 are in self-isolation, and all residents who are at any risk will be tested.

Revera noted that all the staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts, and are being cohorted to work in assigned areas. They are also required to wear personal protective equipment while at Beacon Hill Lodge.

All the residents in the areas of the home affected by the outbreak will remain in their rooms until they are cleared by public health.

Revera said it has informed residents, families and staff members of the outbreak, and has temporarily cancelled general visits to the care home. However, designated family caregiver visits, as well as essential visits for palliative residents are still allowed.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families,” Revera said in the statement.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of families as we put these precautions in place for the safety of the residents. Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long term care homes and retirement residences.”

All residents at Beacon Hill Lodge who are able to be vaccinated and who have consented to immunization have received their booster shots.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at this care home, with the first declared in September 2020.