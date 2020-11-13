WINNIPEG -- Along with 437 new cases of COVID-19, Manitoba health officials also announced outbreaks in several personal care home facilities.

As announced in Friday’s daily COVID-19 bulletin, outbreaks have been declared at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home in Gilbert Plains, Golden Links Lodge in Winnipeg, and Brooklyn Terrace in Steinbach.

The province said the sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System, and outbreak protocols have been implemented.

The news comes as health officials gave an update on the total number of COVID-19 cases in care homes in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg health officials announce review of Maples care home

As of Friday morning, 357 residents have tested positive, with 68 deaths reported. Health officials said 189 people have recovered, and there are 71 active cases.