WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has cancelled its COVID-19 case news conference for Friday afternoon.

An electronic update on case numbers will be released at 1 p.m.

The conferences include Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, and provide updates on the number of cases in the province. The conferences take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Manitoba last reported a new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Since March 12, there have been 290 cases of COVID-19 in the province, and seven deaths.

On Thursday, the province reported 265 individuals with COVID-19 have recovered, and 18 cases are active. There is only one person hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More details to come.