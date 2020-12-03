WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be expanding rapid COVID-19 testing to teachers as part of a pilot project next month.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the plan on Thursday, noting it will begin when teachers return to school on January 18, following two weeks of remote learning after the winter break.

The pilot program will take place in Winnipeg initially, but the province said more details about plans to expand outside of Winnipeg will be released in the near future.

The province said it has placed a $40-million-order for Songbird Hyris tests, which will help deliver 45,000 tests a month.

This is a developing story. More to come.