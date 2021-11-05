COVID-19, reconciliation, economic recovery discussed between Stefanson and Trudeau on first call

Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, speaks at a victory party after defeating Shelly Glover in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) Manitoba's newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader and the province's new premier, Heather Stefanson, speaks at a victory party after defeating Shelly Glover in a leadership race in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Winnipeg Top Stories