WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has provided an update on when appointments for the new Fast Pass testing site for teachers will begin.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said those eligible can start booking appointments on Jan. 23.

"All Manitoba teachers, educational support staff, and other staff working in schools and directly with students will soon be able to access an appointment," said Atwal.

The provincial government first announced the pilot project on Jan. 14, with Health Minister Heather Stefanson originally saying that it would help increase the speed of contact tracing and help reduce community spread.

The testing site will be located at 1066 Nairn Ave., and it will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Eligible clients must be symptomatic, identified as a close contact as a result of an exposure at school, or have a symptomatic household member," said Atwal.

He added each client must show identification and proof that they are employed by a school.

Atwal said appointments must be made before staff can go to the Fast Pass testing site.

The province said there will be approximately 20 to 40 slots open each day of the first week, which would grow to 80 in the second week. The goal is to have 160 tests per day.

All of those who are tested will be able to see their results online the very same day.