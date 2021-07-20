WINNIPEG -- Travellers arriving in Manitoba by air will now have easy access to a COVID-19 test.

On Tuesday, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer and Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes announced that COVID-19 testing is now available at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International airport.

The testing site is located on the arrivals level of the main terminal. Testing will be available for inbound travellers from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Test results can be found online or by calling Health Links at 204-788-8200.

“As we continue to hit our vaccination milestones, more people are able to travel and support the economic recovery of the province,” Reyes said in a news release.

“Offering this conveniently located testing option for in-bound travellers is just one more way to help keep Manitoba moving forward.”

Helwer noted that the province is adding this testing site as international travel is set to open up.

“By offering this service in advance of an increased number of visitors entering the province, we are ensuring we keep Manitobans safe and healthy,” he said.