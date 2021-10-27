COVID-19 third doses being expanded in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is once again expanding the eligibility for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the province said residents of "congregate elderly persons housing" are now recommended and eligible to receive the third dose.

The new recommendation follows the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) who recently recommended a third dose for seniors living in congregate housing like personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

In a media briefing on Wednesday Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said health regions will begin work with the approximate 500 seniors’ housing facilities to make sure there are plans in place to ensure third dose vaccines are available for those who are eligible.

Reimer said the reason for the third dose recommendation is based on immune responses in older people and the vaccine rollout.

“Immune responses in older people can be less robust and they can wane more quickly over time,” said Reimer. “Based on age and the way we did the rollout in the spring, these were also some of the first people in Manitoba to receive their first and second dose.”