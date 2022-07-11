COVID-19 treatment Evusheld to be used in Manitoba

Manitoba’s Shared Health says a COVID-19 treatment for severely immunocompromised people will soon be available in the province.

“An implementation plan is being finalized this week to allow use of Evusheld on a case-by-case basis for severely immunocompromised individuals,” a spokesperson for Shared Health said in a statement on Monday. “This follows discussion and approval by clinical leadership.”

The spokesperson confirmed the province has been in possession of Evusheld since May 2022.

The drug was approved by Health Canada in April 2022, and can be used by adults or children 12 years and older who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and have not had recent known contact with someone with COVID-19. It is given to people who are immunocompromised and unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to a COVID-19 vaccination, and for whom vaccination against COVID-19 is not recommended.

“Based on laboratory studies, Evusheld is expected to retain neutralizing activity against Omicron subvariant BA.2, which is now the dominant variant in many communities in Canada,” Health Canada said in a news release.