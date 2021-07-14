WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and visit a provincial park at the same time.

On Wednesday Johanu Botha, operations, planning and logistics lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, announced that the province will be holding pop-cup vaccine clinics at Manitoba provincial parks.

“In the next few weeks pop-up clinics are going to be available at a number of campgrounds in different provincial parks,” he said.

“We’re very excited about this initiative, especially as we’re aiming for ‘one great summer.’”

Botha noted teams will be set up by the concession stands or at beaches to answer questions, provide consent forms and to give the immunizations.

“This includes, for starters, clinics offering both Moderna and Pfizer at Childs Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Asessippi Provincial Park starting as soon as this Friday,” he said.

He said teams will also be at Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Saturday morning with more pop-ups planned for the week of July 25.

“These are the kinds of outreach efforts, meeting people where they’re at, that make it easier for people to be immunized,” Botha said,