COVID Testing site closed due to car accident

The COVID-19 testing site at 1284 Main St. will be closed for the remainder of Christmas Eve due to an accident involving one of the entrance doors and a malfunction with the other.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said the accident occurred when a client accidentally drove their vehicle into the overhead door.

No Injuries were reported, and the malfunction with the other door is not related.

All traffic coming for testing is being diverted to other testing sites in the city, and the WRHA says staff from the Main Street site are also being redeployed to other testing sites for the rest of the day.

WRHA will provide updates as to when the Main St. site can reopen.

For a complete list of testing sites in Winnipeg, follow this link: https://wrha.mb.ca/covid-19-testing-sites/