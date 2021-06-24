WINNIPEG -- A crane has tipped over at a construction site in Winnipeg.

A crane was seen on its side at a construction site along McPhillips Street near Storie Road on Thursday afternoon.

There is no word if anyone was injured when the crane tipped.

Workplace Safety and Health told CTV News it had been notified and is investigating.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for more details.

This is a developing story. More to come.