Expect some traffic disruptions on the east side of Osborne Village Sunday evening, and extending overnight.

Crane work at a construction project will close eastbound Stradbrook Avenue, between Donald Street and Harkness Avenue. 

Barricades go up at 9 p.m. Sunday and they’ll stay up until 5 a.m. Monday morning. 

The city is encouraging motorists to choose alternate routes while the street is blocked. 

Transit will also be re-routed.