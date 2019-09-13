Crane work to close eastbound Stradbrook Avenue Sunday night
Crane work will close Stradbrook Avenue Sunday overnigh (File photo)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 10:09AM CST
Expect some traffic disruptions on the east side of Osborne Village Sunday evening, and extending overnight.
Crane work at a construction project will close eastbound Stradbrook Avenue, between Donald Street and Harkness Avenue.
Barricades go up at 9 p.m. Sunday and they’ll stay up until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
The city is encouraging motorists to choose alternate routes while the street is blocked.
Transit will also be re-routed.