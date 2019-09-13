

CTV News Winnipeg





Expect some traffic disruptions on the east side of Osborne Village Sunday evening, and extending overnight.

Crane work at a construction project will close eastbound Stradbrook Avenue, between Donald Street and Harkness Avenue.

Barricades go up at 9 p.m. Sunday and they’ll stay up until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The city is encouraging motorists to choose alternate routes while the street is blocked.

Transit will also be re-routed.