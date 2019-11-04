Crash at Pacific and Isabel now clear
Emergency crews are on scene of a crash at Pacific and Isabel. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News)
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 7:57AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 8:25AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews were on scene Monday morning just after 7 a.m. at a crash at Pacific Avenue and Isabel Street.
Images showed a white vehicle up on the sidewalk by the Gang Action Interagency Network building, located at 231 Isabel St.
Fire crews were on scene until just after 8 a.m..
The sight of the crash is all clear.
More details to come.