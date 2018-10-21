

CTV Winnipeg





Charges will be laid after a crash in south Winnipeg sent two adults to hospital Sunday morning, said Winnipeg police.

The collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Pembina Highway and Bishop Grandin Boulevard was reported shortly before 5 a.m., police said, and roads in the area were closed until just after 10 a.m.

Investigators believe a pickup truck headed north on Pembina Highway collided into a vehicle that was turning south from Bishop Grandin.

Police said the truck driver was initially taken to hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition.

The driver of the car was transported in unstable condition but also saw their condition upgraded to stable.

Police said the driver of the pickup, 31, has been arrested and is facing charges for alcohol impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a sample. They have been released on a promise to appear in court.