Crash between pickups trucks leaves senior dead: Brandon police

An 89-year-old man is dead following a crash between two pickup trucks in Brandon earlier in the month.

According to the Brandon Police Service, the crash took place on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Victoria Avenue East and Highway 110.

Police allege that an 89-year-old man was driving a pickup truck east on Victoria and drove across Highway 110 when it wasn’t safe to do so. Officers said the pickup truck crashed into another pickup truck that was being driven south on the highway.

On Nov. 10, police said the 89-year-old man died from his injuries.

The driver of the other pickup truck, a 22-year-old man, was not physically injured in the crash.