Crash between semi, cube van shuts down northbound lanes of Perimeter Highway: RCMP

A section of northbound lanes on the Perimeter Highway remains closed after a semi-truck and a van collided on a bridge, starting a fire and shutting down northbound lanes.

On Friday shortly before 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on the west Perimeter Highway. RCMP said the northbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway between Roblin Boulevard and Portage Avenue.

RCMP told CTV News a semi-truck believed to have been carrying railway ties and a cube van collided while on the bridge that crosses the Assiniboine River.

#rcmpmb are currently on scene of a collision that is blocking the northbound lanes of the Perimeter Hwy between Roblin Blvd and Portage Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1IPASiQQQn — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 11, 2022

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said multiple fire crews were sent to the crash in emergency response, and when they arrived found one of the trucks was on fire. Crews began work to extinguish the fire and had it declared under control shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.

The WFPS said no injuries were reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the northbound lanes between Roblin Boulevard and Portage Avenue are closed. The province said a detour is in effect and delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.