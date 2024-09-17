WINNIPEG
    • Crash between SUV, tractor leaves man dead: Manitoba RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    One man is dead following a crash between an SUV and a farm tractor on a Manitoba highway on Monday.

    RCMP began to investigate just after 9 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a collision on Highway 21, just south of Provincial Road 543, in the RM of Sifton.

    Through the investigation, police determined the driver of the SUV was travelling south on Highway 21 when he veered over the centre line, causing a head-on crash with a northbound tractor.

    The 31-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of the tractor was not physically hurt.

    Mounties note the SUV involved in the collision was stolen from Winnipeg.

    RCMP continue to investigate.

    • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

    • Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

