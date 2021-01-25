WINNIPEG -- One lane has reopened after a crash closed the southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway from Portage Avenue to Roblin Boulevard.

The province reported the crash shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, asking drivers to avoid the area.

A vehicle was seen severely damaged with debris scattered across the boulevard in the area. Multiple emergency crews were on the scene Monday morning.

On Monday morning, around 11:10 a.m., the province said one lane of traffic was reopened, though drivers are still asked to avoid the area.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.