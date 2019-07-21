Crash closes stretch of highway near Manitoba-Ontario border
A collision between Falcon Lake and West Hawk Lake caused a long lineup of traffic Sunday afternoon. (Source: Geoff Gambee)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 9:55PM CST
A collision shut down a stretch of highway near the Manitoba-Ontario border Sunday.
Around 1 p.m. the province said Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to West Hawk Lake was closed.
A witness told CTV News she saw a semi-truck in the ditch.
Several vehicles could be seen backed up along the highway. The province said a detour was in effect.
No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.