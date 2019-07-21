

CTV News Winnipeg





A collision shut down a stretch of highway near the Manitoba-Ontario border Sunday.

Around 1 p.m. the province said Highway 1 from Falcon Lake to West Hawk Lake was closed.



A witness told CTV News she saw a semi-truck in the ditch.

Several vehicles could be seen backed up along the highway. The province said a detour was in effect.



No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.