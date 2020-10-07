WINNIPEG -- A section of the North Perimeter Highway was closed on Tuesday night due to a crash.

The collision took place on the North Perimeter Highway on the bridge near Henderson Highway, with several fire trucks and emergency crews coming to the scene.

Police closed down westbound lanes in the area, but said it should reopen by the early-morning hours on Wednesday.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.