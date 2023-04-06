Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side

Roads were closed in downtown Winnipeg after a crash left an armoured truck overturned. Roads were closed in downtown Winnipeg after a crash left an armoured truck overturned.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island