Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side

A crash in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday morning left an armoured truck flipped on its side.

Just after 2 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service tweeted that westbound Portage Avenue from Hargrave Street, and southbound Carlton Street from Ellice Avenue were closed due to a car crash in the area.

Images from the scene show an overturned armoured truck and a number of emergency personnel on scene.

The crash on April 6, 2023 left an armoured truck overturned.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said that westbound Portage at Hargrave is reopened to traffic. However, the far right lane remains closed. Traffic flow has also returned to normal on Carlton.

Police have not said what happened to the truck or whether anyone was hurt.

The crash in downtown Winnipeg left an armoured truck overturned.