WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a collision in the Glenwood neighbourhood, along St. Anne's Road.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection with Clonard Avenue, which is just south of the St. Mary’s Road junction.

The northbound lanes along St. Anne's Road were closed from St. Mary's Road to Stranmillis Avenue.

Police would not provide further details at this time.

Police were on the scene Wednesday afternoon, placing evidence markers around a City of Winnipeg sanding truck.

CTV News has reached out to the city for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.