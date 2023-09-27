Winnipeg

    • Crash in St. Vital leaves one person dead

    Winnipeg police

    One person is dead following a crash in St. Vital on Tuesday night.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to the crash at Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road around 8:30 p.m. Police note that the crash involved a pedestrian.

    The intersection was closed through the night as police investigated, but has since reopened.

