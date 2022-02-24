Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital

A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.

In an interview with CTV News, Manitoba RCMP said just before noon officers were called to a crash involving several semis and passenger vehicles on eastbound Highway 1, about 10 kilometres east of Highway 10.

RCMP originally reported the crash involved approximately 20 semis and five other vehicles, but the latest number from Corp. Julie Courchaine, the media relations officer with Manitoba RCMP, are around 15 semis and five to 10 passenger vehicles.

She said three people have been taken to hospital with injuries and RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

"The roads are extremely icy there. I know they did sand them earlier this morning but the sand just wasn't able to get through the ice," said Courchaine.

She said all who were taken to hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway is currently closed in both directions and RCMP expects it to be closed for an "extended period of time."

"There are a lot of vehicles involved. I was told that we have tow trucks coming from all over. I think there is some coming from Winnipeg. So it is going to take quite a bit of time."

She said once all the vehicles have been cleared, RCMP will re-evaluate the road conditions and determine if it is safe to open the highway.

Detours have been set up to get around the crash.

Courchaine added if people need to be driving on the highway that they should drive to the conditions and take their time getting to their destination.

"This winter has just been so much snow, so many highways closed and I think it is just a matter of planning before you go. Looking at the conditions and then determining if you will be able to make it out or not."